Heavy rain hits Yangon

Heavy rain inundated many parts of Yangon yesterday, causing flooding and traffic jams, while strong winds caused damage to shops and houses, state media reported on 5 June.
The rain and wind started in the afternoon, causing some zinc roofs to be bent or ripped off from about 70 shops out of the 160 shops in the Yadanabon market at the corner of Kamayut station road and 11 Street, Ward 3, Hline Township, while some trees along 11th street were uprooted.
The heavy rain flooded parts of some townships and the strong wind felled trees across the Yangon region. Roofs of some of the buildings in the staff quarter compound of National Rehabilitation Hospital on Mindhamma Road, Ward 6, Mayangon Township were damaged and trees along Shwehintha Road, Ward 11, in Hline Township had broken branches or were uprooted. A landslide occurred along a 20-feet long, seven-feet high wall on Bagaya Road, Kyuntaw South Ward in Sanchaung township, according to an announcement from the Yangon Region Police Force.