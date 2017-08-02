Hideout discovered in Mayu mountain range

Myanmar’s security forces have discovered some hidden tents of suspected terrorists in Mayu mountain range in northern Rakhine state's Buthidaung-Maungtaw area, state media reported Tuesday.
Along with some construction materials, food and utensils, the hidden tents were found on 30 July during a search for a villager from Yathedaung township who was reported missing in the mountain range.
Last week, some 31 suspected terrorists were rounded up by the Myanmar security forces in Maungtaw township for holding a secret meeting in Kyauk Hlay kha village.