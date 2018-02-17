Hindus from Maungdaw have difficulty in returning home

Ni Mar who is helping Hindu refugees in Maungdaw confirmed to Mizzima that Hindus from Maungdaw were facing difficulties to return home after violence erupted in Maungdaw, Rakhine State.
“The security is there but these incidents happened even in the presence of security personnel. They usually reach the scene only after such attacks. So they dare not yet return to their homes. Their safety and security is not yet certain and they still have skepticism regarding their security,” Ni Mar said.
Ni Mar added that about four or five people led by a man named Tin Aung often visited their refugee camp for Hindus and threatened them to go back to their homes.
Ni Mar said that they did not a lodge complaint about such intimidation to the authorities concerned as these men said to them, “You can lodge a complaint to anyone. We don’t care. We come here and say to you as per the instruction given by our district administrative office (Kha Ya Ka)”.
There are about 1,500 Hindu refugees in these camps in Maungdaw after fleeing from their homes. There are about 500 refugees taking refuge in camp near the Kha Ya Ka office, about 1,000 refugees in camp at the State High School and the occupants in these camps reportedly have problems in receiving enough relief supplies.
After the violent attacks erupted in Rakhine State in August last year, many of the local people had to flee from their homes to safe areas.
These refugees will be resettled in Oh Htein, Myoma East, Kyein Chaung, Taung Pyo, Myo Michaung, Shwe Zar, Myo Oo and Maungdaw, at the 4-mile mark. The government has announced it is building homes for these refugees in these places.