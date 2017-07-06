India will fully cooperate with Myanmar for security and combating terrorism

Country Consultancy Office Minister U Kyaw Tint Swe said that Myanmar will fully cooperate with India for security and combating terrorism on July 4 at the Delhi Dialogue held in Delhi, India.
Myanmar will work closely with India for anti-terrorist cooperation and peace in the region, the minister said. In addition, he also there will be an increase in bilateral trade between Myanmar and India.
This is the 9th Delhi Dialogue held in order to increase communication between India and ASEAN countries, exchange culture and make political decisions.
This year is the 25th year of India-ASEAN relations. Therefore, Indian authorities are targeting to increase relations with ASEAN countries. Leaders of the ASEAN 10 countries discussed politics, security, economics and culture on July 4.
Secretary of the Indian Ministry of External Relations, Ms Preeti Saran said India will increase regional relations with the ASEAN 10 countries, trading activities, and cultural exchange activities during a press conference with journalists from ASEAN 10 countries on July 3.