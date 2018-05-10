Indian External Affairs Minister visits Myanmar

Smt. Sushma Swaraj, the Minister of External Affairs of India, is paying an official visit to Myanmar from May 10-11, 2018. The visit is part of an on-going high level interaction between the Governments of India and Myanmar, according to a statement.
During the visit, the External Affairs Minister will hold discussions with the Myanmar leadership on various bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. The discussions are expected to review progress made on decisions taken during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Myanmar in September 2017 with a view to further reinforcing bilateral ties. Several key agreements covering diverse aspects of India-Myanmar bilateral relations are expected to be signed during the visit, the statement said.