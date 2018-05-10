Indian External Affairs Minister visits Myanmar

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 10 May 2018

Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj. Photo: EPA-EFE

Smt. Sushma Swaraj, the Minister of External Affairs of India, is paying an official visit to Myanmar from May 10-11, 2018. The visit is part of an on-going high level interaction between the Governments of India and Myanmar, according to a statement.

During the visit, the External Affairs Minister will hold discussions with the Myanmar leadership on various bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. The discussions are expected to review progress made on decisions taken during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Myanmar in September 2017 with a view to further reinforcing bilateral ties. Several key agreements covering diverse aspects of India-Myanmar bilateral relations are expected to be signed during the visit, the statement said.

More Articles

Toward a more people-centered government
‘Truth must not be imprisoned’: Pol. Capt. Moe Yan Naing
Myanmar soldier arrested in Rakhine with $3.6 mn meth cache
China resists push at UN for Myanmar probe of Rohingya attacks
Leeds Utd arrive for controversial tour of Myanmar
US retiree accused of running ‘sex tours’ on Thai-Myanmar border
....

Advertisements

This Week