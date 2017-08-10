Indigenous people hope peace process recognises their wishes

By
Myo Pyae Thin
On Thursday, 10 August 2017

Photo: Thet Ko/Mizzima

Myanmar Indigenous People Network Central Executive Committee member Naw Ei Ei said at the International Indigenous People Day celebration that they hoped the peace process would recognise the wishes of grassroots indigenous people.

“The best hope of our indigenous people is achieving peace. Moreover, in the discussions in the peace process, we hope they consider the wishes of indigenous people, rights of the indigenous people and difficulties faced at the grassroots level.,” Naw Ei Ei.

This ceremony was organized by Myanmar Indigenous People Network and held on August 9 at National Theatre in Yangon.

It was attended by indigenous people from across the country, Ethnic Affairs Ministers and Union Ministers. 

More Articles

Six monks and one layman attend hearing over anti-Government protests
Village chief attacked in Buthidaung in Rakhine
Myanmar seizes 20m pills in ‘Golden Triangle’ drug bust
Myanmar Democratic Transition Forum to discuss the country’s progress
Myanmar man arrested in Tokyo stabbing
Soldiers from the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), a Palaung ethnic armed group. Photo: AFP
Myanmar Army closes off Mantong township after convoy ambush

Advertisements

This Week