Investigative journalist refuses to apologize in defamation case

A prominent Myanmar investigative journalist charged with defamation refused to apologize for a social media post he wrote about U Wirathu though the prosecution offered to drop the case against him at a courthouse in Mandalay on Tuesday, RFA reported.
Swe Win, editor-in-chief of the nonprofit independent news service Myanmar Now, faces charges for violating Article 66(d) of the 2013 Telecommunications Act by defaming Wirathu, a monk who frequently uses hate speech targeting the country’s Muslim minority.
State prosecutor Kyaw Myo Shwe said during the hearing that he would withdraw his lawsuit against Swe Win if he apologized.
However, Swe Win declined the offer during his 18th appearance in court in connection with the case, RFA reported.