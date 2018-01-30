Ko Ni and Nay Win sacrificed their lives for truth and justice - State Counsellor

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi said that advocate Ko Ni and taxi driver Nay Win sacrificed their lives for truth and justice.
She was speaking at the memorial ceremony on the first anniversary of their deaths held at Royal Rose Hall, Shwegondaing, Yangon, on January 29.
In her message, Aung San Suu Kyi said, “Though the Burmese saying goes the dead man will be forgotten as time passes, the people will not forget these two heroes. Their names will live forever despite their deaths. Everybody has the responsibility for having a society with truth and justice.”
This memorial ceremony was attended by religious leaders from different faiths and representatives from foreign missions among others.
Advocate Ko Ni, a member of NLD legal aid team, was assassinated at Yangon airport by a gunman on last year upon his arrival from Indonesia.
This gunman also killed taxi driver Nay Win who chased after him.