Lack of interest in by-elections due to elected representatives breaking promises: independent MP

Independent MP Zaw Lin Aung said that the lack of interest by voters in the forthcoming by-elections in Ann Township constituency was due to people’s struggle to make a living and education and also because of broken promises given in election campaigns by elected representatives.

“People are losing interest in by-elections after they found that the elected representatives from previous general elections could not keep their promises. These promises did not reach the electors. And then they conclude that the elections will not make much different to them,” he said.

Poor voters in Ann constituency are reportedly struggling for their living, with work a priority, and they don’t have much time to devote to the election.

As a retired school teacher from Ann town said: “We need to help those voters who cannot come to polling stations and those who cannot cast their votes otherwise we will lose some votes.”

The process of collecting absentee votes has been finished, ending at 6 pm on March 31.

