Letpadaung villagers protest against mine company

About 100 residents from the town of Letpadaung protested on Tuesday against the Chinese company that operates a controversial copper mine in northwestern Myanmar’s Sagaing region, RFA reported on 21 February.
The protesters blocked the road to the mine and demanded that Wanbao Mining Copper Ltd. Company give them the 1,900 acres of land they were supposed to receive according to the recommendations of a parliamentary commission, the report said quoting Ko La Pyae from Moegyopyin Ale village.
The acres are compensation for damage from the construction of the project to the villagers’ crops and to their social and business standing, he told RFA’s Myanmar Service.