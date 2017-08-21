LGBT delegation meets MPs from Amyotha Hluttaw

A 13 member delegation of Transgender Women and MSMs representatives from 8 Civil Society Organizations led by the Help (CBO) went to meet the Women and Children’s Rights Committee of the Amyotha Hluttaw to present the challenges faced by LGBT communities and made recommendations on 18 August 2017, according to a statement. The delegation was also accompanied by U Aung Myo Min, Executive Director of Equality Myanmar.
The delegation was received by the Secretary and members of Women and Children’s Right Committee. The Chairperson of the Citizen’s Fundamental Rights, the Democracy and Human Rights Committee was also present.
The delegation was briefed on the activities of the Women and Children’s Rights Committee in terms of law reforms, complaints handling, briefing papers and increased access to justice. The Chairperson of the Citizen’s Fundamental Rights, the Democracy and Human Rights Committee also explained on their activities on complaints mechanism as well as field visits to the places where there are allegations of human rights violations including the detention places and how the committee works with the ministries concerned.
The delegation presented the challenges faced by the LGBT communities especially the transgender communities in regards to social, economic, health, education and legal fronts.
The delegation reiterated that homosexuality is not a mental illness and the LGBT are emotionally challenged because of the discrimination they are facing from all around. The delegation also stated that LGBT people in the country are being denied the right to raise a family of their own and explained that the civil union which has communal understanding is not legal and that prohibits succession rights and other rights between unmarried couples and thus a citizen’s rights is being compromised. The delegation stated that LGBT people did not choose to become LGBT people who face lots of challenges but they were born this way.
The delegation again stressed that the LGBT people are not asking for special rights but to be accorded with equal rights and equal protection before the law and equal opportunities without discrimination as guaranteed in the articles 347, 348 and 349 of 2008 constitution to its citizens.