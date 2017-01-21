Magway Region CM denies saying former Magway CM under investigation

Magway Region Chief Minister Dr. Aung Moe Nyo told reporters that he did not say former Magway CM and his cabinet were under investigation by the Bureau of Special Investigation (BSI) in connection with the case of misappropriation of the 2.8 billion kyat Magway Region development fund.
“Yes, it’s right, an investigation is underway. Magway Region region-level BSI is investigating this case and they told them us that they had already submitted their investigation report to union government. We provide them supporting documents for their investigation. I have never said who was under investigation in this case. The paper just wrote their speculation in their news stories as saying former CM and his cabinet were under investigation. This is not my opinion and my words,” Magway Region CM Dr. Aung Moe Nyo said.
Magway Region CM invited regional reporters to his office and explained to them the news story that appeared in a daily paper published on January 19 with a headline, “Home Ministry investigates former Magway Region CM and his cabinet.”