Mangrove forest to be planted along the Gulf of Mottma

Myanmar is planning to plant a mangrove forest along the Gulf of Mottama in the southern coast of the country, aimed at protecting people from natural disasters, Xinhua reported quoting state media.
A field survey is being conducted by the Yangon Region Fishery Department on growing more than 27,700 acres of mangroves in five coastal township areas of Thanlyin, Kyauktan, Kayan, Thonegwa and Kunchangone.
The department will choose the coverage area for the protected forest under the management of the regional government which will pay compensation and provide land substitutes to local farmers, U Tun Win Myint, head of the department was quoted as saying.