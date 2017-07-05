The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees meets with villagers in Maungtaw

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 5 July 2017

Mr. Filippo Grandi. the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, centre, with hands folded, meets with villagers in Maungtaw Township yesterday. Photo: MNA

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Mr. Filippo Grandi met with villagers in Maungtaw Township yesterday, observing the situation in villages, state media reported on 5 July.

At the meeting with villagers at the primary school in Aung Zeya Village, Mr Filippo pledged to assist in issues to which the UNHCR can contribute.Local people spoke of the challenges they face making a livelihood for themselves and their families in Maungtaw.

Following the meeting, the UNHCR chief visited Kyikanpyin (West) Village and met with villagers, according to the report.

