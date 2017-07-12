Military urge government to take action against Yangon Chief Minister

Wednesday, 12 July 2017

Chief Minister of Yangon Region Phyo Min Thein speaking at the event. Photo: Thet Ko/Mizzima

The Myanmar Army has filed a complaint with the government to take necessary action against Yangon Chief Minister of Yangon Region Phyo Min Thein over remarks the minister made concerning the head of the military.

The Office of the Commander in Chief released a statement on Tuesday night to ask the government to take necessary action against Phyo Min Thein for delivering recent remarks concerning the Commander in Chief.

Yangon Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein reportedly made remarks, published by the media, that “there are no civil-military relations in a democratic era,” and that “the military’s commander-in-chief position is at the same level as director-general, according to the protocol.”

Yangon Chief Minister U Phyo Min Thein included those remarks in his speech at Civil Society and Media Project, Former Political Prisoners Fellowship Program Orientation Workshop on July 9.

On the list of NLD Lead Government Protocol, the Commander in Chief ranks number eight which is higher than any of the ministers.

