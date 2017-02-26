Minister says it is important to catch former Lt. Col. Aung Win Khine

Home Affairs Minister Lieutenant General Kyaw Swe said it is important to catch former Lieutenant Colonel Aung Win Khine, who he claimed was involved in the assassination of National League for Democracy legal advisor Ko Ni in order to piece together the jigsaw of the assassination.
Aung Win Khine, who has escaped so far, is the cousin of Aung Win Zaw, and he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2015. Aung Win Zaw, who has already been detained, is said to be the suspect who personally asked gunman Kyi Lin to assassinate lawyer Ko Ni.
“Who was behind laywer U Ko Ni? Did his [U Ko Ni’s] group do it because they dislike what U Ko Ni did? Is the reason that they want to create problems between the Tatmadaw [Myanmar Armed Forces] and the government? Or do they want to create problems between Tatmadaw and citizens. There are many points to be pondered. So we cannot stop. We must investigate continuously,” said the Home Affairs Minister. “So, it is important to catch Aung Win Khine. We have cooperated with Tatmadaw to do it.”
The suspects who asked gunman Kyi Lin to assassinate Ko Ni are Zaya Phyo and Aung Win Khine. Zaya Phyo was arrested on February 3. But Aung Win Khine is still at large.
According to the investigation, in April 2016, former Lieutenant Colonel Aung Win Khine gave his cousin Aung Win Zaw 40 million Kyat and asked him to assassinate Ko Ni. But more money was needed, so Aung Win Khine informed Zaya Phyo. And then Zaya Phyo gave Aung Win Khine and additional 100 million Kyat.
Meanwhile, the Myanmar police force have sent Aung Win Khine’s photo and information to all states and regions of Myanmar, to the police forces of ASEAN countries and to INTERPOL.