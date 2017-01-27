Ministry calls for urgent action to reverse decline in wild elephant population

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation (MONREC) has called for urgent action to reverse the decline in the wild elephant population of Myanmar, which is being killed at an increasing rate, while securing the future of the country’s former timber-trade elephants, state media reported on 27 January.
These objectives have been outlined in the Myanmar Elephant Conservation Action Plan (MECAP) — the country’s first-ever plan for the conservation of the species developed through extensive consultation over the last 12 months and culminating in a workshop last week in Nay Pyi Taw.
The plan outlines priorities over the next 10 years to safeguard the animals for future generations, including engaging the public in the control of illegal poaching, trade and consumption of elephants and their parts. The strategy is also designed to ensure Myanmar’s laws and policies are consistent with international commitments such as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).