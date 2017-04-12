Mizzima Media selected as Free-to-Air (FTA) Digital TV channel operator

Mizzima Media has announced it has been selected as one of five new Free-to-Air (FTA) Digital TV channels to operate in Myanmar. In a statement released on 11 April the organisation said that it was ‘. . . excited and eager to use this opportunity to contribute to the further development of the broadcast industry in Myanmar.
Our channel will offer a mix of news, entertainment and infotainment – providing viewers across the country an opportunity to be better informed on matters affecting their lives while also being entertained.’
The statement also acknowledged the support given to it by ‘Myanma Radio and Television (MRTV), Tun Group Asia (TGA) and all officials involved.’
Out of 42 applications, 10 selected companies/entities were individually assessed for transparency,strong financial investment, and a legal background history and conformance to policy guidelines. The other four awarded the DTV concessions were Young Investment Group Co., Ltd., Kaung Myanmar Aung Co., Ltd., Fortune International Ltd., and DVB Multi Media Group Co., Ltd.