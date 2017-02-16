Myanmar announces one more suspect behind legal advisor assassination

Myanmar authorities on Wednesday announced one more suspect involved in conspiring the Jan. 29 assassination of a prominent legal advisor of the ruling party, according to a press release of the President's Office.
Aung Win Khaing, aged 45 and served as Lt-Colonel in the military till 2014, is the third suspect in the case.
Aung Win Khaing, whose suspected movement at the Yangon International Airport hours before the incident was recorded by CCTV cameras, was said to be escaping and wanted by the authorities.
The authorities' investigation for other suspects in the case is underway in cooperation with the police and the military.
U Ko Ni, legal advisor of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party and an advocate, was gunned down at the Yangon international Airport on Jan. 29 afternoon upon his arrival back from a senior leadership program in Indonesia's Jakarta.
He was shot in the head by a pistol at a close distance at the airport's taxi stand near arrival terminal-1.
The gunman also killed a taxi driver who had tried to capture him before he was arrested by the police and bystanders.
The police force had arrested and charged the gunman, U Kyi Lin, 52, who was further identified as an ex-prisoner from Mandalay prison and was sentenced to 27 years' jail term for stealing Buddha statue, but was once released in 2014 under amnesty order after serving 11 years' term.
Through initial investigation, the police force had arrested a second suspect Aung Win Zaw, 46, who was blocked and captured 12 hours after the incident on Thanlwin Bridge in Hpa-an, Kayin state on Jan. 30 when he ran away from Yangon to Hpa-an.
The prior two suspects confessed the involvement of Aung Win Khaing who offered them 100 million kyats (over 76,000 US dollars) in cash last year to plot the assassination.
The release called on the public to be beware of religious and racial incitement, asking them to promptly report to the authorities if there is disruption of peace and stability.
