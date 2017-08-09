Myanmar Army closes off Mantong township after convoy ambush

The Myanmar military has closed all entry and exit points in Mantong township in the country’s northern Shan state following an ambush by an ethnic armed group on an army convoy, according to a RFA report quoting a local official.
It is unknown whether there were any casualties in the Aug. 5 attack in Mantong, one of the two townships in the Palaung self-administered zone overseen by the ethnic Palaung, or Ta’ang, people.
Ethnic militias, including the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), have been engaged in periodic clashes with the Myanmar military in the area.