Myanmar celebrates World Environment Day in Nay Pyi Taw

World Environment Day was celebrated yesterday in Nay Pyi Taw, and Myanmar’s President U Htin Kyaw encouraged the country to appreciate and help preserve the beauty of the country, one of the most ecologically diverse countries in the region, state media reported on 6 June.
The President said that Myanmar is committed to preserving and protecting the environment, which includes combatting the effects of global warming. Myanmar is a signatory to the Paris Climate Change Agreement.
U Htin Kyaw pointed out the destructive effects of major storms that struck the country in 2008 and as recently as seven days ago. The President said the government’s ability to respond to future threats of climate change is essential to securing sustainable development and economic prosperity throughout the country.