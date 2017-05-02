Myanmar Government rejects Chinese offer of mediation with Bangladesh

The Myanmar government has rejected a Chinese offer to mediate a diplomatic dispute with Bangladesh over the recent exodus of minority Rohingya Muslims, RFA reported on 1 May quoting a government spokesman.
On April 25, China offered to step in between the two nations over the plight of tens of thousands of Rohingya who fled to Bangladesh during a violent crackdown in western Myanmar’s Rakhine state that began last October.
The stateless Rohingya have been living in refugee camps in Cox's Bazar near the border with Myanmar while the two countries decide which one should take responsibility for them. Many people in Myanmar believe the Rohingya are illegal refugees from Bangladesh and refer to them as “Begalis.”