Myanmar-India celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations

State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi attended a ceremony yesterday evening in the Park Royal Hotel in Nay Pyi Taw celebrating 70 years of Myanmar-India diplomatic relations and the 70th anniversary of India’s Independence Day, state media reported on 16 August.
She expressed congratulations on behalf of Myanmar for India’s longstanding independence and commended India on achieving democracy in the face of difficulties and that “unity can be wielded out of a glorious diversity of races, religions and languages.”
She said cooperation between India and Myanmar has resulted in the formation of a Joint Consultative Commission, a Joint Trade Committee, and national-level meetings. India has also supported Myanmar in capacity building, the democratictransition and other development efforts.
The ceremony was opened by the playing of the national anthems of Myanmar and India, after which the India Ambassador to Myanmar H.E. Mr. Vikram Misri gave an opening speech.