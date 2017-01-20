Myanmar military seize key KIA command base

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 20 January 2017

KIA troops on the front line. Photo: LA Lung Jung/Facebook

The Myanmar military has seized a key command base and two others belonging to the ethnic Kachin Independence Army (KIA) as skirmishes continue between the two armies in Kachin state near the border with China, RFA reported on 19 January.

The office of Myanmar commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said Wednesday that government forces captured the 12th battalion of the KIA’s third brigade in the town of Mansi in Bhamo district of Kachin state.

No government troops were killed or injured, but some KIA troops were killed, the announcement said.

More Articles

Doubts, fears linger as Trump takes office
Suu Kyi to attend Union Day ceremony in Panglong
Malaysia PM urges Myanmar to end Rohingya crackdown
Myanmar actress sues transgender beauty queen for defamation
Two bus conductors arrested for physical assault against passenger
Census report: 4.25 million people born in Myanmar now live abroad

Advertisements

This Week

Mizzima Weekly

Subscribe | Where to buy?