Myanmar military seize key KIA command base

The Myanmar military has seized a key command base and two others belonging to the ethnic Kachin Independence Army (KIA) as skirmishes continue between the two armies in Kachin state near the border with China, RFA reported on 19 January.
The office of Myanmar commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said Wednesday that government forces captured the 12th battalion of the KIA’s third brigade in the town of Mansi in Bhamo district of Kachin state.
No government troops were killed or injured, but some KIA troops were killed, the announcement said.