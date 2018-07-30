Myanmar President calls for increased momentum in reform

Myanmar President U Win Myint has called for raising momentum of reform in line with the global trend, stressing that the reform needs to be conducted in a timely manner toward building a democratic and federal union, Xinhua reported quoting state media.
He urged the administrative, legislative and judicial sectors to implement both mental and physical security of the people as well as development, stability and peace of the country in addition to freedom, justice and equality in a democratic system.
He emphasized the need for the administration to support rule of law and do according to law to serve the people and protect the people and human rights.