Myanmar pulls back troops from Bangladeshi border

This photo taken on February 27, 2018 shows Myanmar army personnel keeping watch as Myanmar workers build a fence along the Myanmar-Bangladesh border, as seen from Tombru in the Bangladeshi district of Bandarban. Photo: Munir Uz Zam/AFP

Myanmar has pulled back security personnel and weapons from near a no-man’s land along Bangladesh’s southeastern frontier, as border-guard officials from both countries met Friday after Dhaka complained about a troop build-up by Naypyidaw, RFA reported.

Representatives from Myanmar said during the meeting that Naypyidaw had deployed additional troops and weaponry in the area for “internal security” reasons and these “were not targeted at Bangladesh,” according to Bangladeshi officials. The meeting took place in Ghundam, in Bangladesh’s Bandarban district.

Dhaka had summoned Myanmar’s ambassador the day before to lodge a diplomatic protest.

