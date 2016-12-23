Myanmar to relax rules for permanent residency for foreigners

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 23 December 2016

Photo: Mizzima

Vice President U Henry Van Thio urged officials to seek ways for easing restrictions on permanent residency for foreigners in accordance with international practices, state media reported on 23 December.

The Vice President made the remarks at a meeting of the Management Committee for Permanent Residency of Foreigners in Nay Pyi Taw yesterday that discussed the relaxation of some rules and regulations for permanent residency.

Myanmar has introduced the permanent residency system to create opportunities for foreign investors and experts who need to stay for a long term in Myanmar and for former citizens and their dependents, the report said.

More Articles

Fugitive doctor-killer found hiding in Myanmar
Myanmar’s third parliamentary sessions adjourn in Nay Pyi Taw
Vice-President says Hantharwady airport project needs to be transparent
Philippines declares Christmas truce against Communist rebels
Earthquake Monitoring Committee to be formed in Yangon
Myanmar gov't forces bring down armed group's aerial vehicles

Advertisements

This Week

Mizzima Weekly

Subscribe | Where to buy?