Myanmar to relax rules for permanent residency for foreigners

Vice President U Henry Van Thio urged officials to seek ways for easing restrictions on permanent residency for foreigners in accordance with international practices, state media reported on 23 December.
The Vice President made the remarks at a meeting of the Management Committee for Permanent Residency of Foreigners in Nay Pyi Taw yesterday that discussed the relaxation of some rules and regulations for permanent residency.
Myanmar has introduced the permanent residency system to create opportunities for foreign investors and experts who need to stay for a long term in Myanmar and for former citizens and their dependents, the report said.