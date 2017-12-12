Myanmar to seek labour agreements with other Southeast Asian countries

Myanmar’s Labour Ministry is seeking labour migration agreements with the governments of other Southeast Asian countries and territories to send women there to work legally as maids, RFA reported on 11 December quoting a government official.
Government officials are hoping that labour migration will boost Myanmar’s developing economy by providing employment for impoverished citizens and increasing the remittances they send back home.
They are targeting Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, wealthier areas of the region where there is a growing demand for cheap domestic labourers to fill a shortage of unskilled labour, the report said.