Myanmar to strengthen disaster response systems

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 2 June 2017

Photo: RiA/Mizzima

Myanmar announced plans yesterday to strengthen its disaster response systems in the wake of Cyclone Mora, which killed scores of people in neighbouring Bangladesh and left thousands homeless in both nations, state media reported on 2 June.

No deaths were reported in Myanmar, although many homes, schools and government buildings were damaged by the cyclone with winds of up to 135kph (85 mph).

Myanmar’s Union Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, Dr. Win Myat Aye, announced at the second Pyidaungsu Hluttaw yesterday an Agreement on Cooperation in Natural Disaster Early Warning and Migitation between ASEAN and the Russian Federation.

Dr. Win Myat Aye said the agreement would enable Myanmar to respond more effectively to natural disasters in future.

