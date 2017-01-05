Myanmar stresses aid for Rakhine should be meant for both communities

The State Counsellor office on January 4 issued an announcement saying humanitarian aid for Rakhine State should be meant for both communities without any discrimination.
The Myanmar government’s announcement was issued a few days after word has gotten around that a Malaysian aid flotilla will provide humanitarian aid directly to Muslims in the Rakhine State under the arrangement of Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic.
Although Indonesia has officially informed Myanmar that it will provide humanitarian aid for the Rakhine State, Malaysia has yet to officially inform Myanmar about its plan to provide humanitarian aid for the Rakhine State, Aye Aye Soe, the deputy director general of the Foreign Affairs Ministry told Mizzima.
The Myanmar government’s announcement says the aid proposals should be sent through proper diplomatic channels.
The announcement also says details of humanitarian aid such as quantity and weight need to be provided in advance.
When humanitarian aid arrives at Yangon Airport or seaports, the Foreign Affairs Ministry will coordinate with the donor country and the relevant departments for transporting donated items to the Rakhine State, said the announcement.