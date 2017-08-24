New poll suggests NLD-led Government not doing as well as expected

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 24 August 2017

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. Photo: Min Min/Mizzima

Aung San Suu Kyi’s new government received a mix of encouraging and discouraging feedback in the first major survey of public opinion in Myanmar since the National League for Democracy (NLD) officially took power more than a year ago, VOA reported on 23 August.

Carried out from March 9 to April 1 by Myanmar Survey Research under the auspices of the U.S.-based International Republican Institute (IRI), the poll sought answers from thousands of residents in 15 different regions and states.

According to the report the findings, released on August 22 in Yangon, were all the more revealing when compared to a similar IRI survey carried out under the administration of President Thein Sein in 2014, with the current government not managing as well by comparison.

For instance, 88 percent of respondents said the country was headed in the right direction in 2014, versus 75 percent in the new poll. Some 73 percent appraised the economic situation as “somewhat good” in 2014, versus 53 percent today. Asked if the current government was doing a “good job,” 58 percent said it was, but that number dipped from 69 percent three years ago.

More Articles

Rakhine Commission outlines key points
Rakhine a human rights crisis: Annan report
‘Protect Rohingyas, don’t deport them’ - FORUM-ASIA
Outgoing EU Ambassador discusses Europe’s bold engagement with Myanmar
Roundtable on Counter-Terrorism between Myanmar and Indonesia held
Thousands of Rohingya flee Myanmar for Bangladesh

Advertisements

This Week