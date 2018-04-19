NGO asks Kachin State Chief Minister to rescue IDPs

A Myanmar NGO has sent a letter to the head of the Kachin state government calling for the rescue of Internally Displace People (IDPs) trapped in a conflict zone in Tanaing township, as fighting continues between the national army and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA).
According to a RFA report, the Kachin Women’s Peace Network (KWPN), which provides assistance to women displaced by war and raises awareness about the prevention of gender-based violence in refugee camps, submitted the request to Khat Aung, chief minister of Myanmar’s northernmost state, on Tuesday.
More than 2,000 ethnic Kachin villagers in Tanaing township have been homeless since April 11 after fleeing to nearby jungles to escape fighting between the Myanmar military and KIA, said KWPN founder Nan Pu.