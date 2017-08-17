No plan to relocate Moegyo sulfuric acid factory in Sagaing

The Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Myint Nwe has said they have no plan to move the Moegyo sulfuric acid factory near Kankone Village in Salingyi Township in Sagaing Region.
The residents in the township had requested the factory be relocated due to health and environmental impact.
In response to a question raised by Lower House MP Win Thein Zaw (Salingyi Constituency), the Deputy Minister said in the parliamentary session on August 16, “It is a factory contributing to the development of the area and the nation, so we have no plan to relocate it.”
Union of Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited, which is run by Myanmar’s military, signed an agreement with China’s Norinco in 2005 to build the factory. The construction work on the factory began on 15 May, 2006.
The factory was the subject of an investigation committee led by Aung San Suu Kyi in 2013.
The Deputy Minister said the factory has got three ISO certificates, and has followed recommendations made by the Letpadaung Investigation Commission. He added that the factory creates job opportunities for residents, and two percent of net profits go to a “CSR Fund” for the development for the area.