Only NCA can guarantee farewell to arms, says C-in-C

Tatmadaw (Defence Services) Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said that only the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) could give the best guarantee for giving up armed struggle in the country.
He was speaking at the NCA signing ceremony of the New Mon State Party (NMSP) and Lahu Democratic Union (LDU) held in Naypyitaw on February 13.
He said, “I’d like to say only NCA is the best guarantee for detaching the obsession and attachment to armed struggle which has been there for over 60-70 years.”
He added that signing NCA was the only way of resolving political issues peacefully.
He further said, “Some feel that signing NCA is not giving in to the government and Tatmadaw while others have ill-feeling about it. I’d like to say to all ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) not to have such skepticism, distrust and anxiety about the NCA.”
Ten EAOs including NMSP and LDU have signed the NCA so far.