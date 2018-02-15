Only NCA can guarantee farewell to arms, says C-in-C

By
Zeyar Maw
On Thursday, 15 February 2018

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing speech during the ceremony for singing of Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) at the Myanmar International Convention Center-2(MICC-2) in Nay Pyi Taw on 13 February 2018. Photo: Min Min/Mizzima

Tatmadaw (Defence Services) Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said that only the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) could give the best guarantee for giving up armed struggle in the country.

He was speaking at the NCA signing ceremony of the New Mon State Party (NMSP) and Lahu Democratic Union (LDU) held in Naypyitaw on February 13.

He said, “I’d like to say only NCA is the best guarantee for detaching the obsession and attachment to armed struggle which has been there for over 60-70 years.”

He added that signing NCA was the only way of resolving political issues peacefully.

He further said, “Some feel that signing NCA is not giving in to the government and Tatmadaw while others have ill-feeling about it. I’d like to say to all ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) not to have such skepticism, distrust and anxiety about the NCA.”

Ten EAOs including NMSP and LDU have signed the NCA so far.

More Articles

Prayer and offerings for departed souls in Pyi
1 killed, 5 injured in cargo ship explosion in Myanmar's Yangon
PEN America to honour imprisoned Myanmar journalists
Government detains 16 in connection with Inn Din murders
Two ethnic groups sign up to Myanmar’s flagging peace process
Investigative journalist refuses to apologize in defamation case
....

Advertisements

This Week