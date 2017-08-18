Outgoing EU Ambassador makes farewell call on President U Htin Kyaw

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 18 August 2017

Photo: Myanmar President Office

President U Htin Kyaw received the Ambassador of the European Union to Myanmar H.E. Mr Roland Kobia yesterday in Nay Pyi Taw. The Ambassador was making a farewell call on President U Htin Kyaw. During the meeting, they discussed foreign investments in Myanmar, the peace building process and matters of mutual interest between the European Union and Myanmar, state media reported.

Mr Kobia also met separately with the commander in chief of defence services, senior general Min Aung Hlaing.

At the meeting, they exchanged views on opening a new phase of the relationship between Myanmar and European Union and the reform process on politics, economy, administration and Tatmadaw.

Mr Kobia is due to be posted to Afghanistan next month.

More Articles

Aung San Suu Kyi attends former NLD Chairman Aung Shwe’s funeral service
Myanmar’s military launches counter insurgency operation against Muslim terrorists
A Rohingya Muslim man and a boy take a wash in a makeshift settlement in Madanpur Khadar in New Delhi, India, 10 February 2017. Photo: Rajat Gupta/EPA
HRW appeals to India on Rohingyas
Nonprofit says 89 political prisoners in Myanmar in July
No plan to relocate Moegyo sulfuric acid factory in Sagaing
An armed Myanmar police officer stands guard in Aung Mingalar ward in Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State. Photo: AFP
Government spokesperson rejects rumours regarding establishment of People’s Militias in Rakhine State

Advertisements

This Week