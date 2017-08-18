Outgoing EU Ambassador makes farewell call on President U Htin Kyaw

President U Htin Kyaw received the Ambassador of the European Union to Myanmar H.E. Mr Roland Kobia yesterday in Nay Pyi Taw. The Ambassador was making a farewell call on President U Htin Kyaw. During the meeting, they discussed foreign investments in Myanmar, the peace building process and matters of mutual interest between the European Union and Myanmar, state media reported.
Mr Kobia also met separately with the commander in chief of defence services, senior general Min Aung Hlaing.
At the meeting, they exchanged views on opening a new phase of the relationship between Myanmar and European Union and the reform process on politics, economy, administration and Tatmadaw.
Mr Kobia is due to be posted to Afghanistan next month.