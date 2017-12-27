Over 200,000 children receive inoculations against Japanese encephalitis

More than 200,000 children between the ages of nine months and five years in 17 townships in Rakhine State received inoculations against Japanese encephalitis during the vaccination campaign which started on 11 December, state media has reported.
More than 40,000 children in border areas and far-flung areas of Rakhine State were also immunised from the debilitating mosquito-borne disease. The vaccination campaign began on 11 December and ran through 20 December.
The ministry has targetted a total of 14 million children to get vaccinated during the campaign.