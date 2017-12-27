Over 200,000 children receive inoculations against Japanese encephalitis

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 27 December 2017

A girl reacts as medical staff injects the Japanese encephalitis vaccine to his arm, Yangon, Myanmar, 12 December 2017. Photo: Lynn Bo Bo/EPA-EFE

More than 200,000 children between the ages of nine months and five years in 17 townships in Rakhine State received inoculations against Japanese encephalitis during the vaccination campaign which started on 11 December, state media has reported.

More than 40,000 children in border areas and far-flung areas of Rakhine State were also immunised from the debilitating mosquito-borne disease. The vaccination campaign began on 11 December and ran through 20 December.

The ministry has targetted a total of 14 million children to get vaccinated during the campaign.

More Articles

Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo arrive for their trial at Mingaladon township court in Yangon on 27 December 2017. Photo: Thet Ko/Mizzima
Myanmar court remands Reuters journalists for 2 more weeks
Court case ongoing. Photo: Min Min/Mizzima
Extra charges dropped against journalists jailed for flying drone in Myanmar
Heavy weapon fire hits KIA HQ
TNLA denies responsibility for shelling near Muse 105-mile post
‘I feel less scared’: Safety alarms help empower refugee women
Myanmar observers invited to US-Thailand Cobra Gold exercise
....

Advertisements

This Week