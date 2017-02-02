Peace Commission invites KIO to meet in Yangon

The government’s Peace Commission has invited the Kachin Independence Organization (KIO) to separately meet in Yangon, Dr. Min Zaw Oo, member of the advisory board to the Peace Commission, told Mizzima.
“We have planned to discuss [issues] with KIO for some time,” said Dr. Min Zaw Oo.
A KIO central committee member said, on condition of anonymity, that the Peace Commission chairperson Dr. Tin Myo Win sent the invitation to the KIO on 27January.
“KIO received a letter saying KIO can discuss peace with the Peace Commission. They told us to come to Yangon and they will ensure security for us,” the KIO central committee member said.