Peace talks with KNPP make progress

The Myanmar government's recent peace negotiation with the Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP), an ethnic armed group operating in Kayah state, has made progress with the KNPP pledging commitment to continue efforts for joining the government's Nationwide Ceasefire Accord (NCA) as soon as possible, according to Xinhua report.
The government's Peace Commission and representatives of the KNPP held two-day formal peace talks in Kayah state's capital of Loikaw last weekend with the KNPP side, agreeing to follow three points inthe short term before signing the NCA, which is expected to be realized in the upcoming third session of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference slated for late this month.
The three points to be followed by the KNPP are to carry out matters relating to local monitoring team and joint monitoring committee, to negotiate travel and communication of both troops at the state level and to hold regular coordination meetings and assign liaison officers at state and union level.