People protest against Koh Tao death sentences

A group of people including Buddhist monks took to the street in downtown Yangon on Saturday protesting against the recent decision by a Thai court that upheld death sentences for two Myanmar nationals, state media reported on 5 March.
Holding placards and banners, the protestors gathered in downtown Yangon and demanded the Thai government release the two Myanmar nationals.
A Thai appeals court upheld the death sentences for two Myanmar migrant workers convicted of the murder of two British backpackers on a vacation island in 2014.