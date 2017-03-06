People protest against Koh Tao death sentences

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 6 March 2017

Buddhist monks and protesters hold posters, Myanmar national flags and Buddhist flags as they take part in a rally against the upholding death sentences to two migrant workers by Thailand Appeals Court, in Yangon, Myanmar, 04 March 2017. Photo: Lynn Bo Bo/EPA

A group of people including Buddhist monks took to the street in downtown Yangon on Saturday protesting against the recent decision by a Thai court that upheld death sentences for two Myanmar nationals, state media reported on 5 March.

Holding placards and banners, the protestors gathered in downtown Yangon and demanded the Thai government release the two Myanmar nationals.

A Thai appeals court upheld the death sentences for two Myanmar migrant workers convicted of the murder of two British backpackers on a vacation island in 2014. 

