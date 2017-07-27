Police arrest man over deadly Rohingya attack

Myanmar police on Wednesday arrested a man in the stoning death of a Rohingya Muslim during an attack by a mob of ethnic Rakhine Buddhists in Sittwe earlier this month, RFA reported on 26 July.
The mob threw bricks at a group of Rohingya men and attacked a vehicle in which they were traveling in the Buddhist-majority Ywar Gyi Mrauk neighborhood on July 4, killing 55-year-old Maung Nu, also known as Monir Ahmad. Six other Rohingya were injured.
No further details were given about the man arrested according to the report.