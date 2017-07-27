Police arrest man over deadly Rohingya attack

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 27 July 2017

Rakhine ethnic people moor their boats on the Kalander River near Sittwe Market in Sittwe, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 01 June 2017. Photo: Nyunt Win/EPA

Myanmar police on Wednesday arrested a man in the stoning death of a Rohingya Muslim during an attack by a mob of ethnic Rakhine Buddhists in Sittwe earlier this month, RFA reported on 26 July.

The mob threw bricks at a group of Rohingya men and attacked a vehicle in which they were traveling in the Buddhist-majority Ywar Gyi Mrauk neighborhood on July 4, killing 55-year-old Maung Nu, also known as Monir Ahmad. Six other Rohingya were injured.

No further details were given about the man arrested according to the report.

