Police seize 1020 anti-aircraft bullets in Myawaddy

On Wednesday, 6 December 2017

Photo: MNA

Local police officials seized 1020 12.7 mm anti-aircraft bullets during a house search in Thingannyinaung Village, Myawady Township in Kayin State on 4 December, according to state media.

The house was rented by John San Lin (alias) Ko John. The police received a top-off that the suspect had fled to Myitkyina. A combined squad consisting of policemen and security personnel raided the house of the suspect there and arrested (alias) Ko John and his wife Ma Khabu (alias) Laban Khabu.

The two suspects are being questioned at Myitkyina Police Department, the report said quoting the Ministry of Home Affairs.

