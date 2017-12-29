Political prisoners association files complaint with UN

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners - Burma (AAPP-B), a group dedicated to the release of political prisoners in Myanmar, has filed a complaint with the U.N.’s human rights office about the detention of two Reuters journalists charged with violating the country's colonial-era Official Secrets Act, RFA reported on 28 December.
The group lodged the complaint with the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) under the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Dec. 20, eight days after the arrests of Thet Oo Maung, also known as Wa Lone, and Kyaw Soe Oo.
Police detained the pair for possessing illegal government documents about security forces in northern Rakhine state.