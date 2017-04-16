Potential cyclone threatens Myanmar amidst holiday festivities

Meteorologists are warning that Myanmar could be hit by a cyclone this weekend, as many people celebrate the Thingyan festival.
A tropical cyclone will likely form in the Bay of Bengal at some point this weekend, according to reports.
The worst conditions from this low pressure system are expected Sunday.
Flooding rains are the biggest threat from this system.
People are called on to be n the alert.
Particular concern has been voiced for Rakhine State and in particular Ngapali Beach where many local and foreign holidaymakers are enjoying the Thingyan water festival.
Meteorologists warn an area of low pressure is gaining pace in the central Bay of Bengal, and will bring heavy rain to northern Myanmar late this weekend into early next week.
According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, the low pressure system, called Invest 92B, has a "medium" chance of tropical cyclone development this weekend with chances growing into Sunday.