Presidential election to be held on March 28

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 27 March 2018

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 29, 2016, Win Myint, speaker of the lower house, attends the last day of parliament's regular session in Naypyidaw. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP

Myanmar will hold the presidential election on Wednesday to fill the presidency vacancy left by U Htin Kyaw who resigned from the post last week, Xinhua reported quoting an announcement from the Union Parliament.

The presidential election will be contested among three vice presidents, namely Vice Presidents U Myint Swe, U Henry Van Thio and U Win Myint. U Win Myint was elected as vice president last week from the House of Representatives (Lower House).

U Win Myint from the National League for Democracy (NLD) was the former speaker of the House of Representatives who also resigned from the post last week to pave the way for the election.

More Articles

BBC Burmese Service airs on Mizzima TV free-on-air channel
UN chief hits out at Myanmar army chief over comments
Music festival for wildlife to be held in Yangon
Myanmar rejects draft resolution on human rights
Myanmar and India hold joint navy exercise
Mizzima TV launches its inaugural broadcasts
....

Advertisements

This Week