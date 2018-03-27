Presidential election to be held on March 28

Myanmar will hold the presidential election on Wednesday to fill the presidency vacancy left by U Htin Kyaw who resigned from the post last week, Xinhua reported quoting an announcement from the Union Parliament.
The presidential election will be contested among three vice presidents, namely Vice Presidents U Myint Swe, U Henry Van Thio and U Win Myint. U Win Myint was elected as vice president last week from the House of Representatives (Lower House).
U Win Myint from the National League for Democracy (NLD) was the former speaker of the House of Representatives who also resigned from the post last week to pave the way for the election.