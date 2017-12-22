Progressive Democratic Force formed

The Democratic Party for a New Society (DPNS) party chairman Aung Moe Zaw said that they have formed a ‘Progressive Democratic Force’ with other political forces.
He was speaking at a press conference on the current political situation held at DPNS Head Office on December 21. Aung Moe Zaw said that this political force was formed at the second coordination meeting on the current political situation held on December 20-21.
The first coordination meeting was held in August this year and at this second meeting they passed and adopted a programme for amending 2008 constitution, peace building, democratic education (federal democracy education), farmer’s issues etc., Aung Moe Zaw said.
After that meeting, the ‘Progressive Democratic Force’ was formed with 24 political organizations and 9 more organizations which attended as special invitees totaling 34 organizations.