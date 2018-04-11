Prominent human rights lawyer to represent former child soldier

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 11 April 2018

Aung Ko Htway. Photo: Mizzima

Robert San Aung a prominent human rights lawyer has agreed to handle the case of a former child soldier sentenced to two years of hard labor following his conviction for describing his abduction and forced military service as a minor in an interview last year, RFA reported.

In late March, Dagon Seikkan Township Court in Yangon convicted Aung Ko Htway, 27, who spent nearly a decade as a child soldier, for public incitement under Section 505(b) of the country’s Penal Code.

Aung Ko Htway appeared before a judge at the same court on Tuesday along with three others accused of desecrating the country’s seal during a previous hearing in January when they trampled on a copy of the military-drafted 2008 constitution in a sign of protest.

All four face a maximum sentence of three years in prison if found guilty, the report said.

