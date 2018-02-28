Protestors call for scrapping of 2008 constitution

More than 100 people in south-central Myanmar’s Bago region staged a protest on Tuesday calling for the abolishment of the country’s 2008 constitution, RFA reported on 27 February.

One lawyer and four members of the People’s Advocacy Network gave speeches at the demonstrations in Paungde township demanding renewed efforts to change the charter that gives the military a veto over key state policies.

Protest leaders said they will hold another rally in western Bago and one with residents from six townships in Pyay district.

