Rakhine govt denies prohibition against sea fishing

By
Mizzima
On Sunday, 25 December 2016

Fisherman laying out his net in Rakhine State. Photo: Mizzima

The Rakhine government have not prohibited sea fishing although local people in Alal Thankyaw village in Maungdaw Township made this claim to the media, said U Min Aung, spokesperson for the Rakhine government.

“We did not prohibit sea fishing, but it might be carried out by the military for security reasons,” he said.

During a media visit for local and foreign journalists arranged by Ministry of Information to Maungdaw, the locals told journalists on December 22 that they have difficulties for their livelihoods as they were prohibited from sea fishing.

Alal Thankyaw village is home to Rakhine Buddhists, Muslims and Hindus, and fishing provides a major livelihood for them.

