Red Cross Society of China Provides $100,000 Emergency Relief Fund to Myanmar

The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) has provided 100,000 US dollars to its counterpart in Myanmar for emergency flood relief, according to a statement.
Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Hong Liang handed over the fund to the Red Cross Society of Myanmar (RCSM) on behalf of the RCSC on Monday, August 7.
The fund aims to provide water treatment equipment for people in need of clean water in flood-affected areas.
According to Myanmar’s Relief and Resettlement Department, more than 200,000 people in at least ten out of the country's 14 states and regions have been temporarily displaced due to monsoon rains that have caused seasonal floods.