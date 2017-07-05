Rohingya man killed in mob attack in Sittwe

One Rohingya man was killed and six wounded when they were attacked by a mob of Rakhine Buddhists with bricks in Sittwe on Tuesday, Reuters reported quoting officials.
The seven men had travelled into Sittwe from a camp on the outskirts of the town housing people displaced in the 2012 violence, the report quoted Police Captain Kyaw Moe from Sittwe's central police station as saying.
Tensions between minority Muslims and majority Buddhists have been running high in Rakhine since an army crackdown in response to Rohingya insurgent attacks in October, but Sittwe has not seen a repeat of communal clashes that killed dozens and displaced about 140,000 people in 2012.